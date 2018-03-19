Katy Perry shades Taylor Swift after 'Idol' contestant raves over rival

Sometimes a look says way more than words.

Katy Perry did her best not to throw shade at Taylor Swift during Sunday's "American Idol," but the "Swish Swish" singer had a difficult time committing.

During a montage segment of "Idol" hopefuls auditioning for the panel, Perry's fellow judge Luke Bryan, asked one scruffy, guitar-carrying singer, who he looks up to as a musical artist.

Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry: The Complete Timeline of Their Feud

"I'm sorry for this Katy… Taylor Swift," the hopeful answered nervously.

"Oh, you don't have to be sorry," Perry replied.

"I love Taylor Swift," the contestant added, emphatically.

"I love her, as a songwriter, as well," Perry stuttered, before shrugging indifferently.

Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on 'American Idol'

Unfortunately, the brief exchange was part of a quick montage showing how many different contestants made awkward first impressions, so viewers didn't get to see just how influenced he was by Swift, or how Perry responded to his performance.

While they may not be duking it out in the spotlight and they may have buried the proverbial hatchet, it doesn't seem like Perry and Swift are likely going to be besties anytime soon.

Katy Perry Brought to Tears by 'Inspirational' 'American Idol' Contestant -- See the Emotional Performance!