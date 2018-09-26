Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make first red carpet appearance together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are red carpet-official.

The pop star, 33, and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, 41, made their debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco on Wednesday.

Bloom wore a black suit and white shirt for the formal affair, while Perry opted for an opulent blush-toned sequined gown by Tom Ford.

The finale look from the designer’s spring 2018 collection, her dramatic dress retails for $9,590.

Perry accessorized with an enormous diamond ring — albeit on her right-hand pointer finger.

The two stars, who were first linked after being spotted together at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty, have been dating on and off ever since.

While they called it quits at the beginning of 2017, their relationship was back on by early 2018.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.