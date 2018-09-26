Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update 6 days ago

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom make first red carpet appearance together

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are red carpet-official.

The pop star, 33, and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, 41, made their debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco on Wednesday.

Bloom wore a black suit and white shirt for the formal affair, while Perry opted for an opulent blush-toned sequined gown by Tom Ford.

The finale look from the designer’s spring 2018 collection, her dramatic dress retails for $9,590.

Perry accessorized with an enormous diamond ring — albeit on her right-hand pointer finger.

(L-R) Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

(L-R) Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 on September 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Getty Images)

The two stars, who were first linked after being spotted together at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty, have been dating on and off ever since.

While they called it quits at the beginning of 2017, their relationship was back on by early 2018.

This article originally appeared on Page Six