Katy Perry shares video after 'American Idol' gas leak collapse, thanks first responders

After seemingly collapsing due to a gas leak during the auditions of “American Idol,” judge Katy Perry took to social media to announce that she’s fine and to thank first responders.

Sunday’s episode of the singing competition saw the auditions in Sunriver, Ore., stop while organizers and first responders evacuated the building. Once outside in the parking lot, fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie complained about minor headaches shortly before Perry seemingly collapsed on the ground.

LIONEL RICHIE TELLS 'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT: 'I DON’T LIKE YOU'

Fortunately, Perry was back on her feet quickly after being attended to by firefighters at the scene. She took to Instagram to show photos and a brief video of the professionals monitoring her as she laid on the pavement.

She also took to Twitter to thank first responders and share a brief clip that made it into Sunday’s episode in which a handful of the firefighters join the judges in singing Richie’s classic hit, “All Night Long.”

“Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻,” Perry wrote.

The situation started when the judges noted to producers off-camera that they smelled gas.

ORLANDO BLOOM FIXES TATTOO THAT MISSPELLED HIS SON'S NAME: 'HOW DO YOU MAKE A MISTAKE LIKE THAT?'

"Propane," Bryan responded.

"It's pretty intense," the "Dark Horse" singer says in the clip, causing Bryan, 43, to alert producers of the "heavy propane" they were smelling.

Richie, 70, guessed it was a "slight leak" in the complex before Perry admitted she was developing a headache from the smell.

"Oh, it's bad. It's really bad!" Perry, 35, says as she gets up to leave the judge's table.

Seconds later, chaos ensued as the room full of anxious performers waiting to audition are forced to evacuate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I need everyone to get up and follow me as quickly as possible," a crew member says as sirens go off in the background.