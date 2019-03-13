Katherine Schwarzenegger was afraid of introducing pup to fiancé Chris Pratt: 'It's super important'

Getting your parents to approve of your significant other is a tough challenge. However, getting your pets to approve of your significant other is completely different.

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently admitted her anxiety in introducing her beloved rescue dog, Maverick, to fiancé Chris Pratt.

“I was definitely a little bit nervous about it, because, you know, Maverick means a lot to me, and it is super important in my life that he loves him, so it worked out well,” she told PEOPLE after introducing the pup to Pratt at the premiere of “Superpower Dogs.”

Schwarzenegger has never been shy about her love for animals. “I’ve grown up around dogs and loved dogs my whole life,” the author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly. She currently serves as a brand ambassador for Pedigree, the iconic pet food brand.

“It’s really exciting for me to be able to work with a brand like [that] who does such great work, continuing to spread awareness about animal rescue and dog adoption,” Schwarzenegger stated on her work with Pedigree.

The author of “Maverick and Me,” a children’s book about adopting the titular pup, teamed up with Pedigree and “Superpower Dogs” for a national campaign called “Every Pup’s Superpower.” The campaign advocates for pet owners to post pictures of their pet’s superpowers using the hashtag #EveryPupsSuperpower on social media. Pedigree vows to donate one bowl of dog food to a shelter in need for every post.