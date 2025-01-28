Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton once pretended to be Prince William’s girlfriend to stop another girl from hitting on him: pal

Laura Warshauer, a singer/songwriter who attended the University of St Andrews with Prince and Princess of Wales, wrote 'My Creativity is Killing Me'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton's dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales Video

Kate Middleton's dormmate recalls befriending the future Princess of Wales

Laura Warshauer, a singer/songwriter who attended the University of St Andrews, is the author of "My Creativity is Killing Me: The Courage to Be Creative Workbook."

Kate Middleton rescued her prince from an awkward situation.

The future Princess of Wales attended the University of St Andrews from 2001 to 2005, where she met Prince William. But before the pair fell in love, they became fast friends, and Kate didn’t think twice about looking after him.

"I remember someone was chatting Will up… [It was] this girl at a birthday party," Kate’s former dormmate, Laura Warshauer, recalled to Fox News Digital. 

KING CHARLES SET TO GIVE KATE MIDDLETON POWER TO PUT $1 BILLION 'KATE EFFECT' INTO ACTION

Laura Warshauer wearing a black long-sleeved sweater standing next to Kate Middleton wearing a white long-sleeved sweater

Laura Warshauer, left, was a student studying art history at the University of St Andrews where she met Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Laura Warshauer)

"He was being very polite, but it was obvious he was trying to figure out how to get out of the situation. And Kate just walks across the room and puts her arms around him. It enabled him to turn to this girl, and he was just like, ‘Oh, I'm sorry, I have a girlfriend.’ And then he turns to Kate, and he's like, ‘Thank you!’"

"That was so early on in the year, I don't even think they were dating," she shared. "They had pretty much just met and formed a friendship. But I remember even thinking at that moment that was just so natural the way that she did that."

Prince William kissing Kate Middleton on the cheek

Prince William kisses Kate Middleton after playing the Field Game on March 18, 2006, in Eton, England. (Indigo/Getty Images)

Warshauer, a singer/songwriter from New Jersey, has written a new book, "My Creativity is Killing Me." It’s a workbook for those looking for inspiration to make their goals and ideas a reality. But many are curious about Warshauer’s surprising past – one that involves one of the world’s most popular royals.

My Creativity is Killing Me Book Cover

Laura Warshauer's book, "My Creativity is Killing Me: The Courage to Be Creative Workbook," is out now. (PC Studio Inc.)

"I think that there was chemistry – it was obvious that there was chemistry," she said about the royal couple. "… You just feel like [these] two people have known each other forever. There was an energy there."

Warshauer noted it was easy to befriend Kate, now 43, as she navigated a new life in the U.K. At the time, Warshauer, like Kate, was studying art history.

Kate Middleton wearing a light blue weater and jeans holding a black purse.

Kate Middleton studied art history at the University of St Andrews. (Getty Images)

"My initial impression was that of someone beautiful inside and out," said Warshauer. "I feel like that’s what the world has gotten to experience… I knew Will and Kate as extremely down-to-earth, relatable people that you could talk about anything with.

Kate Middleton smiling wearing a light blue sweater.

Kate Middleton met Prince William at the University of St Andrews in 2001. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"… At that time, it was shockingly normal… We all lived in the dorm together. [And] they were just really kind, compassionate people. It was refreshing."

And early on, Warshauer witnessed some of Kate’s passions.

"I remember hanging out in her dorm room, sitting on her bed, chatting about her family," she said. "… She [had these] beautiful photographs that she took… I was [once] asked to audition for a CBS soap opera. I had to send a tape [to] the offices in New York City. Kate actually offered to film it for me. I remember we went to the little photography shop in town to get the tape and all the materials we needed… That was so cool of her.

Laura Warshauer wearing a floral coral dress in a field during sunset.

Laura Warshauer, now a singer/songwriter, said it was easy to befriend the "down-to-earth" Kate Middleton. (Spencer Krell)

"I used to have my guitar in my dorm room. I taught Kate a couple of chords on the guitar. [We] would also make these fun dinners. I would make my mom’s lasagna and my Aunt Mary’s fabulous toffee… It just brought a lot of us together and made people feel at home."

Warshauer also witnessed how Will and Kate became close. In their second year at college, the pair moved in together with mutual friends. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking surprised at a game.

Prince William and Kate Middleton cheer on the English team during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham on Feb. 10, 2007, in London. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, their friendship turned romantic when Kate strutted down a catwalk for a fashion show wearing a sheer dress and a black bikini. William was sitting in the audience and instantly took notice.

A mannequin wearing Kate Middleton's runway fashion next to a photo of her.

The outfit Kate Middleton wore on the catwalk at the St Andrews University charity show in 2002 (rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I remember being at a party at a castle," said Warshauer. "It was a Harry Potter-themed party. There was an auction to win a date with someone. Will bid 200 pounds [$248.86] for a date with Kate. And again, that was still pretty early on in the year."

For Warshauer, it was easy to see why Will fell head over heels. She described Kate as always having a "warmth" about her.

Prince William wearing a dark blue suit smiling at Kate Middleton wearing a bright red coatdress

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the University of St Andrews on Feb. 25, 2011, in St Andrews, Scotland. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I remember I was upset and just broke away [from the group]," she said. "… She broke away from the group to just put her arm around me. I just remember her saying, ‘I hate seeing people that I care about upset.’"

Kate Middleton holding a camera while wearing a blue coat and a red scarf waving

Early on, Kate Middleton showed off her love of photography. (Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

Will was just as welcoming, Warshauer shared.

"I remember Kate and I were supposed to share a taxi to the airport," she said. "Will offered Kate a ride, so I got in it as well. I remember the radio was on and Will’s like, ‘Laura, you can sing with the radio. Nobody else sings. You’re the one with the voice.'"

An aerial view of the University of St. Andrews.

A general view of St Andrews University, which is Scotland's first university. (RDImages/Epics/Getty Images)

"He would ask about my music," she said. "And for my birthday, I remember we all had a fun dinner. Will gave me this cute seal with a little heart backpack from Tesco."

Prince William holding a billiards cue wearing a black sweater, a white collared shirt and pants.

Prince William playing pool at a bar in St Andrews (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

"I just remember seeing how grounded and how normal he was – that left a big impression on me," Warshauer continued. "I remember I came back from the States, and I’ve got this big luggage that I’m wheeling around. He offered to help me bring it to my dorm… I just remember that kindness, that normalcy. He would make people feel at ease around him."

"He bought my first Jack and Coke at a pub!" she gushed.

Kate Middleton wearing a sparkling green top and yellow pants.

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up in 2007 but got back together that same year. (Getty Images)

Will and Kate’s relationship became public in 2004. They briefly parted ways in 2007. William later said they were "trying to find our own way" before they got back together months later.

Kate Middleton smiling wearing a royal blue wrap dress in Prince William's arm. He is smiling wearing a navy suit and a purple tie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton officially announced their engagement at St James's Palace on Nov. 16, 2010, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2010, William proposed to Kate with his late mother's engagement ring. They were on a holiday trip in Kenya.

"I wasn’t surprised at all," Warshauer chuckled. "We [saw] that it was meant to be – they were meant to be. And I just think they’re perfectly matched. I feel like they really complement each other. And they say great relationships… come from a friendship first.

Kate Middleton wearing her graduation outfit walking outdoors and holding a brown purse.

Kate Middleton is seen here during her graduation ceremony in 2005. (MICHAEL DUNLEA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"… These people were drawn to each other and became friends first in a beautiful place. They got to know each other as people first, and it just developed from there."

Prince William wearing a red suit with medals and a blue sash holding the hand of his smiling bride Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales married in 2011. They share three children. William, 42, is now heir to the throne.

Warshauer believes Kate will make "an amazing" queen one day.

PRINCE WILLIAM CELEBRATES KATE MIDDLETON'S 43RD BIRTHDAY WITH RARE MOVE AS HE DECLARES HIS LOVE

Prince William walking with royal family

The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to three children: Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images)

"She’s already shown who she is," said Warshauer. "I think she has shown so much courage in the way that she’s lived her life and stepped into the many roles that she has as a royal and a wife, as a mother, as a future queen. I think she handles it all with a lot of grace and will continue to do so."

Prince William and Kate Middleton posing next to each other for a portrait wearing various shades of blue and smiling outdoors.

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton while on a holiday trip in Kenya. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Warshauer said she’s grateful to have experienced a special time in her life with two people who are "genuinely empathetic, caring and want to do great things for the world."

"We were in such a magical bubble – it was so innocent," she reflected. "... And what we’re seeing is the real thing. These are two people who are just very connected. It’s an iconic love story, and I’m just grateful that I met the two incredible people behind it."

