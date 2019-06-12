Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kate Middleton
Published

Kate Middleton's sweet response to girl expecting her to look like 'Frozen' princess

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleVideo

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to baby Archie for the first time.

Kate Middleton had a sweet answer for a young girl who thought the Duchess of Cambridge would wear the same dress the character Elsa from the movie “Frozen” does in the popular Disney film.

Middleton, accompanied by husband Prince William, visited a farm in Cumbria, England, on Tuesday. During their visit, the royal couple met with a family with two young girls.

PRINCE WILLIAM APPARENTLY CALLS PRINCESS CHARLOTTE THIS 'SWEET' NICKNAME

At one point, in a video of the exchange shared by The Royal Family Channel, someone mentions one of the girls — ages 3 and 5 — thought Middleton would arrive at the farm wearing Elsa’s iconic blue, shimmery dress.

“I know, I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep,” Middleton says in response.

MEGHAN MARKLE MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE BIRTH OF BABY ARCHIE AT TROOPING THE COLOUR

Later, both Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge sheared sheep.

The sweet exchange comes after Prince William appeared to call his daughter Princess Charlotte by an adoring nickname.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.