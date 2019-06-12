Kate Middleton's sweet response to girl expecting her to look like 'Frozen' princess

Kate Middleton had a sweet answer for a young girl who thought the Duchess of Cambridge would wear the same dress the character Elsa from the movie “Frozen” does in the popular Disney film.

Middleton, accompanied by husband Prince William, visited a farm in Cumbria, England, on Tuesday. During their visit, the royal couple met with a family with two young girls.

At one point, in a video of the exchange shared by The Royal Family Channel, someone mentions one of the girls — ages 3 and 5 — thought Middleton would arrive at the farm wearing Elsa’s iconic blue, shimmery dress.

“I know, I’m sorry. I came in my trousers and my coat because I’m going to see some sheep,” Middleton says in response.

Later, both Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge sheared sheep.

