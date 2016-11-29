Kate Del Castillo To Star In Off-Broadway Production Of 'Vagina Monologues' In Spanish

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo is taking a star turn off-Broadway with a Spanish-language version of the "Vagina Monologues" in the same Westside Theater where Eve Ensler's work was presented in 1999.

Other Spanish-language works have been presented on the circuit, but the show opening Tuesday will be the first to play a full, if short New York season off-Broadway.

Del Castillo, who is a 41-year-old veteran of Mexican soap operas, says the monologues describe terrible violence and abuse committed against women. "And it continues being the same," the actress says.

She says that what she likes the most about the play is the intimacy of the performance.

Del Castillo will be accompanied on stage by fellow Mexican actress Angelica Maria and Puerto Rican actress Miriam Colon.

