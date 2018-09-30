Kanye West promises a return to 'SNL' in 2018 following controversial pro-Trump speech

After delivering an impromptu speech showing support for Donald Trump during the Season 44 premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” Kanye West says that he’ll be back on the show by the end of the year.

West, who now goes by Ye, took to Twitter on Sunday to unpack his performance as a musical guest alongside Lil pump and tease fans with a return to the show by the end of 2018.

“Had so much fun at SNL. Lorne agreed that I would host before the year is out. Need to set a date. Gonna be sooooooooo lit. In the words of Lil Pump ...Esskeetit !”

The rapper initially sent the tweet with creator Lorne Michaels’ name misspelled as “Lauren,” but quickly corrected the error.

Representatives from NBC had no comment when reached by Fox News for confirmation about Kanye’s promise. However, the declaration was surprising as he recieved boos from the crowd when he took the opportunity to deliver a politically-charged speech in favor of President Donald Trump.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…” West says with a melody playing in the background. “The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

West continued, “There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

West doubled down on those comments later in the day by posting another image of himself in a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries," he wrote alongside the photo. "We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

West was announced as the premiere’s performer when Ariana Grande backed out for “emotional reasons.” It’s unclear at this time if West was scheduled to perform at a later date this season or if Grande will come by for a makeup performance.

While most of the crowd and cast members weren’t on board with West’s political speech, President Trump commented on it on Sunday via Twitter.

“Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge,” he wrote.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.