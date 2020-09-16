Kanye West shares video of Grammy Award being urinated on after revealing music contracts on Twitter

Kanye West shared a video that appears to show himself urinating on a Grammy Award in the midst of a Twitter tirade about freeing himself from contracts with Universal Media Group and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The mogul and 2020 presidential hopeful took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video that shows a Grammy Award inside of a toilet bowl and someone, presumably West, aiming a stream of urine at the trophy.

West has been nominated for a total of 69 Grammy Awards in the past and has won a total of 21, meaning he would definitely have access to a trophy with some to spare. However, the person in the video is impossible to identify and the authenticity of the award is also unconfirmed.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES VIDEO OF KANYE WEST WALKING ON WATER AT SUNDAY SERVICE GATHERING

“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” West captioned the tweet.

It was the latest in an ongoing public tirade that West is having as he seeks to free himself from his music contracts, even going as far as to call himself the “new Moses” championing a larger cause of getting his fellow Black artists out of their oppressive contracts.

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he tweeted Monday. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West said in another tweet. "I’m putting my life on the line for my people."

Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, he continued to periodically call for other artists to expose their contract discrepancies and assure followers that he’s on what he believes to be a holy mission from God.

“When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch,” he wrote in one tweet.

“We’ve gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve ... they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos ... but we don’t own our masters,” he added in another.

KANYE WEST'S CAMPAIGN HAS SPENT NEARLY $6M ON PRESIDENTIAL RUN, DOCUMENTS SHOW

“Everyone please cover me in prayer ... I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM ... BLACK MASTERS MATTER,” he wrote amid a slew of other tweets prior to the Grammy video.

West went as far as to post screenshots of every single contract that he has with Universal in a series of 114 tweets.

“I wonder if Universal gonna call me ... I promise I have more ideas ... I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD,” West added after the contract dump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of this writing, the artist continues to tweet out calls for his record companies to respond to him as well as on other artists to speak up in support of his cause.