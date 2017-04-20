Kaley Cuoco teases 'Big Bang Theory' season finale with script snapshot

The “Big Bang Theory” may have been held up during lengthy contract negotiations, but Season 10 is moving right along. Kaley Cuoco revealed on Instagram that the cast is already filming the season finale episode.

On Wednesday, Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, shared a snapshot of her finale script, which had a pink cover that matched her colorful Starbucks unicorn Frappuccino.

Cuoco tweeted another snap from the set earlier in the week.

In March, CBS announced that after months of contract negotiations the stars of the show had agreed to return for two more years.

The Warner Brothers Television show first hit the air in 2007. It is consistently one of the two most popular shows on television when original episodes are aired.

