Kaley Cuoco teases 'Big Bang Theory' reunion, notes the show hasn't been off the air that long

Kaley Cuoco is already longing to get the "Big Bang Theory" cast back together for a reunion.

The immensely popular CBS sitcom aired its series finale in May of 2019. However, despite the show only being off the air for two years, Cuoco, who played Penny on the hit sitcom for all 12 seasons of its run, has signaled that she’s open to giving the show the same reunion treatment that fellow beloved sitcoms like "Will & Grace" and "Roseanne" have had in recent years.

"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," the 35-year-old revealed in a recent interview with E! News. "I can't wait for the ‘Friends’ one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."

The actress was referencing HBO Max’s upcoming "Friends" reunion, which will see the cast of the long-running 1990s sitcom come together for the first time since its finale for an unscripted reunion special. The special is set to air in the near future after being waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although she makes it clear she would be open to getting the band back together, Cuoco noted that she’s aware the show hasn’t been off the air long enough for anyone but diehard fans to be clamoring to see more from the "Big Bang Theory" gang.

"It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she admitted. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes."

Cuoco also doesn’t necessarily need to lean back on the starring sitcom role that made her famous given that she’s been thriving since the show wrapped thanks to starring and executive producing in "Harley Quinn" and "The Flight Attendant," the latter of which received a Golden Globe nomination.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long," she added.

In addition to finding success outside of "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco noted that she doesn’t exactly have a reason to miss her former cast members since they still stay in touch.

"Johnny [Galecki] and I are very close," she said of her on-screen husband and real-life ex. "We talk multiple times a week. In fact, he literally—as this phone call started—he had just sent me a picture of his baby."