Kaia Gerber reveals broken wrist in bikini pic: 'Had a little accident'

Kaia Gerber is healing up.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old model shared a picture to Instagram, revealing a blue cast that stretched from her upper left arm to her palm.

Gerber also dropped jaws by donning a dark green bikini in the photo, revealing her slim figure.

The post contained a second photo as well – an image of an X-ray displaying a broken wrist.

"Had a little accident but i’m okay!" wrote Gerber in the caption.

In a video shared on YouTube on Friday, Gerber addressed the cast, which she called her "uninvited guest."

"I actually broke my wrist yesterday, she explained. "I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully, I am OK, everyone is OK and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful."

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, offered no additional details on the break.

Several stars sent well wishes to Gerber in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Oh no cutie!!!" said model Lily Aldridge. "Feel better."

Lisa Rissa wrote, "Oh no!!!!!" adding a red heart emoji.

"Oh no! i had one too," wrote Martha Hunt. "Hang in there."