Justin Bieber
Published

Justin Bieber says cop questioned him after mistaking sneakers’ zip-tie design for security tag

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Justin Bieber isn’t going to say sorry for fashion.

The 25-year-old singer said Wednesday a police officer stopped him on the street after the cop thought he may have stolen his Off-White X Nike Air Max 90 sneakers because the zip tie loop attached looked like a security tag.

“Virgil, my god, bro. You freaking — you’re killing me, man!” Bieber said on his Instagram stories, referring to Off-White founder Virgil Abloh. “I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still had the security tag on my shoe. What the…”

Justin Bieber said a cop mistook a zip tie design on his sneaker for a security tag.

Justin Bieber said a cop mistook a zip tie design on his sneaker for a security tag. (Instagram)

“I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion.’ I don’t know. He’s like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag,’” Bieber continued. “I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, you can check it out.’ It looks like it though… but you’re getting me in trouble!”

Abloh collaborated with Nike to sell the limited edition sneakers with the unique design feature. The sneakers sold for $160 a pair.

Bieber announced earlier this week he’s taking a break from music to focus on “repairing some of the deep-rooted issues.”

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram post.

Bieber appears to be spending the majority of his time with wife Hailey Baldwin while also promoting his own clothing line, Drew, that launched in January.

