Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court

Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively's husband of mocking him in 'Deadpool' movie as he gears up to sue actress

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment after filming 'It Ends With Us'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Justin Baldoni slammed for 'blatant' smear campaign of Blake Lively Video

Justin Baldoni slammed for 'blatant' smear campaign of Blake Lively

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins discusses documents detailing a smear campaign against actress Blake Lively created by 'It Ends with Us' co-star Justin Baldoni on 'Mediabuzz'. 

Justin Baldoni is requesting the preservation of "evidence" as he gears up to sue his former co-star, Blake Lively.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment after the two starred together in the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." Since the premiere of the movie in August, Lively has also accused Baldoni of participating in a deliberate smear campaign to ruin her reputation.

Now, Baldoni's legal team has requested the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios preserve "all relevant documents and data" as the actor prepares to sue Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Marvel should take all appropriate action to avoid destruction of potentially relevant evidence," reads a litigation holding letter sent to Disney's Bob Iger and Marvel's Kevin Feige and viewed by Fox News Digital.

JUSTIN BALDONI CALLS BLAKE LIVELY'S CLAIMS ‘FALSE AND DESTRUCTIVE,’ LAWYER SAYS NEW LAWSUIT WILL EXPOSE TRUTH

Justin Baldoni in a white t-shirt and black sweater looks serious to his left split Blake Lively looks over her shoulder in a sparkly dress with red feathers

Justin Baldoni, left, plans to sue Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. (David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images | Lia Toby/Getty Images)

"Marvel should take all appropriate action to avoid destruction of potentially relevant evidence."

— Bryan Freedman, lawyer for Justin Baldoni

A litigation holding letter typically precedes a lawsuit.

The holding letter requested Marvel preserve documents relating to the creation of the "Deadpool" franchise. Baldoni's lawyer insinuated Reynolds mocked the actor with the character Nicepool in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, requested any documents showing a "deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool,’" along with "any and all documents relating or reflecting any deliberate attempt to link the character of ‘Nicepool’ to Justin Baldoni."

"There's no question [the character] relates to Justin," Freedman previously claimed during a Jan. 7 appearance on Megyn Kelly's show. "I mean, anybody that watched – that hair bun, the comment about the pregnancy … It's pretty obvious what's being done.

"But again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue," the lawyer added.

Representatives for Lively and Reynolds did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of "It Ends with Us."

Justin Baldoni's legal team sent a litigation holding letter to Disney and Marvel to preserve evidence of the creation of the "Deadpool" franchise. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively film It Ends With Us

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment after filming "It Ends With Us." (Getty Images)

According to the complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, the actress convened an "all hands" meeting on Jan. 4, 2024, regarding the alleged behavior of Baldoni and Heath, a meeting which her husband, Reynolds, attended.

"Ms. Lively was forced to address concerns about Mr. Baldoni and Mr. Heath's misconduct with them directly, and began doing so months before filming began," the complaint reads. "The concerns she raised were not only for herself, but for the other female cast and crew, some of whom had also spoken up."

Justin Baldoni wears a floral jacket

Justin Baldoni has denied Blake Lively's allegations. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Freedman previously told The Times, "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldoni has since sued The New York Times for defamation. The actor's lawyer has hinted at the possibility of a separate lawsuit against Lively as well.

However, Lively's team noted her allegations are "backed by concrete facts."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni film on Jan. 12, 2024

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of "It Ends With Us" on Jan. 12, 2024. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation," her lawyers told Fox News Digital. "As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Topics

Trending