Julie Chen confronts 'Big Brother' contestant over offensive comments

After 'Big Brother' contestant Jack Matthews was evicted from the house on Thursday night's live episode, he sat down with host Julie Chen to discuss his recent controversial remarks.

Chen confronted Matthews about derogatory comments he made about black contestant Kemi Fakunle and played a clip.

“In recap, you called her b----, you called her dog poop — you didn’t use the word ‘poop’ — and we just heard you say you wanted to stomp a mudhole through her chest. Watching that now, what are your thoughts?” she asked.

Matthews explained: "Okay, well, I will say that the ‘stomp the mudhole comment’ was based on something that Sam [Bledsoe] said last season when she was frustrated, and I don’t think there was any personal vendetta behind saying that. I think my statements were playful in a group of people. I do apologize for what I said, and that’s very sincere."

"I think Kemi was, and is, a great person. I think this game and being in 24-hour view of people and you say things and… um, I wouldn’t say I fully support the things that I said and the way that I said them. If I could take them back, I would, and I wish I could have articulated them in some other way possible. But it doesn’t take away the fact that I don’t think that Kemi is a wonderful person inside and outside of this house, absolutely," he added.

That wasn't his only moment Chen questioned. Matthews was also heard making derogatory remarks about Asian-American contestant Isabella Wang. While still in the house, fellow contestant Tommy Bracco talked Matthews his opinion about Wang's style of play and he said, “the proof is in the pudding ... rice pudding.”

“Because Bella is Asian-American,” Chen said, “and you made the pudding comment — rice pudding — some people thought that was a derogatory statement about her ethnicity. What is your response to that?”

“I appreciate you letting me be able to voice my opinion about that,” responded Matthews. “We spoke earlier in the evening. There was the slop thing going on and people were making different recipes earlier in that evening, mainly Tommy and Christy."

"And rice pudding was spoken about in slop pudding. And so earlier in that evening, rice and slop pudding were going, around so Tommy bringing it up in that situation made me say it there. It had nothing — absolutely nothing — to do with her ethnicity whatsoever. I appreciate that I get to voice me saying that," he added.