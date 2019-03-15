Julianne Moore opens up about filming sex scenes: 'People never have sex the way they do in the movies'

Over the course of her career, Julianne Moore has made dozens of movies, some of which included filming sex scenes.

And according to the Oscar-winner, it's not as realistic as some fans may think.

“People never have sex the way they do in the movies,” Moore told People magazine in an interview published on Thursday about her new movie, "Gloria Bell." “You see that in these old sexy movies where somebody rips somebody’s blouse off."

“I’d be so upset if someone tore the buttons off my shirt,” she joked. “I’d be ‘What are you doing?'”

In the movie, the 58-year-old plays a divorcee and mother-of-two who in and out of love with John Turturro's character, also a divorced parent. For this film's sex scenes, Moore spoke with the director, Sebastian Lelio, about making them more realistic.

“I do think that sex is challenging especially with someone brand new,” she explained. “It’s easy to have sex with someone you’ve known for a really long time. What we wanted to depict in 'Gloria Bell' was the reality of that. We wanted it to be real and not fake.”

And Moore added that appearing topless was just “part of it" because “we wanted to add a level of reality to the situation. It’s part of the storytelling. It adds a level of reality.”

The movie's toughest aspect? The dancing, according to Moore. “I’m not a natural dancer," she admitted.