Julia Louis Dreyfus honors her father at Emmys

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Veep" poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for “Veep” poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Julia Louis-Dreyfus managed to make people at the Emmy Awards laugh despite personal heartbreak.

The actress, who won her fifth consecutive trophy as leading actress in a comedy series for "Veep," took digs at Donald Trump and thanked the show's producers two days after the death of her dad. She revealed the family news at the end of her speech Sunday.

"I'd like to dedicate this to my father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who passed away on Friday," she said. "And I'm so glad that he liked 'Veep' because his opinion was the one that really mattered. Thank you."

Louis-Dreyfus, a billionaire businessman and art collector, died at 84.

