Julia Louis Dreyfus honors her father at Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus managed to make people at the Emmy Awards laugh despite personal heartbreak.

The actress, who won her fifth consecutive trophy as leading actress in a comedy series for "Veep," took digs at Donald Trump and thanked the show's producers two days after the death of her dad. She revealed the family news at the end of her speech Sunday.

"I'd like to dedicate this to my father, William Louis-Dreyfus, who passed away on Friday," she said. "And I'm so glad that he liked 'Veep' because his opinion was the one that really mattered. Thank you."

Louis-Dreyfus, a billionaire businessman and art collector, died at 84.