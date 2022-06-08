Julia Garner expected to portray Madonna in upcoming biopic: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julia Garner is reportedly expected to take on the role of Madonna in the upcoming Universal biopic.

The "Inventing Anna" actress has been offered the role and her team is considering it, sources told Variety. The sources mentioned that Garner is expected to take the job.

Other actresses who were reportedly considered for the role include Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Odessa Young, along with musicians Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.

There is currently no timeline for the project and no other cast members have been announced.

A representative for Garner did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Madonna herself will direct the film.

News of the biopic first broke in 2020.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement obtained by Fox News at the time.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Amy Pascal is attached to the project as a producer and Diablo Cody, known for his work on "Juno," has been named as the writer.

