Judge Judy Sheindlin funding 10 women's tuition at her alma mater

Judge Judy Sheindlin is giving back to women attending the same law school where she got her law degree decades ago.

The famous TV judge graduated from the New York Law School in 1965. Now, in the wake of her immense success, she’s giving back to the academic community that helped make her famous to the tune of an estimated $5 million.

The 79-year-old TV personality established the Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program. The program will identify ten exceptional women with excellent credentials as well as a demonstrated financial need and grant them full tuition to the school as well as a stipend for books. The women will also get a fellowship with Judge Judy’s office for the summer after they complete their first year of law school, according to a press release from the school.

"New York Law School has evolved into a welcoming and nurturing institution since I graduated in 1965," said Judge Judy Sheindlin. "It is a joy for me to be able to support talented women in their pursuit of a career in the law. Independent and focused women not only enrich the profession, but the world."

Sheindlin’s commitment to the school goes beyond merely graduating there herself. Her daughter, Nicole Sheindlin, who currently stars alongside her mom in her IMDb TV show "Judy Justice," graduated from the same institution in 1993. Her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, is set to graduate herself in the spring.

"Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the most prominent graduates in our school’s history," said Anthony W. Crowell, NYLS Dean and President. "Her gift is a profound commitment to women aspiring to attend law school, and will ensure they have the opportunity to gain a first-class education and become leaders throughout the profession. I am proud that women are now the majority of our student body, and they have an extraordinary role model and champion in Judge Sheindlin. I look forward to working with her, Nicole, and Sarah, to support our women students and giving them the tools to succeed."

Prior to the premiere of "Judy Justice" in November, Sheindlin wrapped up a historic 25-year-run on her Emmy Award-winning series "Judge Judy" in September. The show was the number one program in first-run syndication for 12 consecutive seasons.

The ability to give back to her old school comes as a bit of a full-circle moment for her given that she previously lived a significantly more modest life just after she finished school. Speaking with People in November, she recalled her humble beginnings before hitting it big in TV.

The majority of my life, I spent buying on the sale rack," she told the outlet.. "I didn't bother going into [Neiman Marcus], [Bergdorf Goodman] and Saks [Fifth Avenue] because I couldn't afford it."