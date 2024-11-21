Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Josh Brolin, Denzel Washington nearly got into fight on set of 'American Gangster'

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star said he and the ‘Gladiator II’ star ‘get along very well now’

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash entertainment headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash entertainment headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Things got heated between Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington when they worked together, according to Brolin.

During his appearance on the "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" podcast this week, the "Avengers: Endgame" star shared a story of working with Washington on the 2007 movie "American Gangster."

Brolin began the anecdote by noting, "Denzel and I, by the way, get along very well now."

But he admitted he and the Oscar winner "almost got into a fight."

JOSH BROLIN SAW JOHN TRAVOLTA USE SCIENTOLOGY TECHNIQUES ON MARLON BRANDO IN BARBRA STREISAND'S LIVING ROOM

Side by side photos of Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington

Josh Brolin said he and Denzel Washington "almost got into a fight" on the set of "American Gangster." (Joe Maher; Ivan Romano)

While filming a scene for the Ridley Scott-directed movie, Washington and Brolin’s acting styles didn’t seem to mesh.

According to Brolin, Washington was adjusting a line at the last minute and was very much in character as his New York City gangster Frank Lucas, not making eye contact with his co-star.

"I was trying to remember the structure, and then we rehearsed. It wasn't that many lines, mostly mine. And I'm supposed to be super confident," he recalled. "It’s Denzel Washington, man. It's, like, not easy. You're just this actor who they're trying out, seeing if he's the real thing or not.

Denzel Washington and Josh Brolin in a scene from "American Gangster"

Brolin said he put his hand on Washington's shoulder during a scene, and he brushed it off, leading to a tense moment. (Universal/courtesy Everett Collection)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I forgot a line. I put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘What's the line?’ And he hit my hand off, and he said, ‘Don't ever f---ing put your hand on me.’ And I was like, ‘Holy s---, I'm gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’ We're not actors anymore … at least in my mind.

"In his mind, he was just doing his job. He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn't know."

After the moment passed, Brolin remembered asking, "‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah. You?’ I said, ‘Yeah. Can I get my line?’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ It's like he'd said what he needed to say."

"I was like, ‘Holy s---, I'm gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’"

— Josh Brolin

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brolin said he saw Washington a year later at an event, and the "Training Day" star greeted him happily, and the two have no lingering bad blood.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Washington for comment.

Josh Brolin wears brown leather shirt on Kelly Clarkson's talk show

Brolin said he and Washington "get along very well now." (Weiss Eubanks)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 56-year-old star has been reflecting on his life and career recently with the release of his memoir, "From Under the Truck," detailing his life, including the sudden death of his mother and his battles with addiction.

Trending