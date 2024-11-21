Josh Brolin, Denzel Washington nearly got into fight on set of 'American Gangster'

Things got heated between Josh Brolin and Denzel Washington when they worked together, according to Brolin.

During his appearance on the "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" podcast this week, the "Avengers: Endgame" star shared a story of working with Washington on the 2007 movie "American Gangster."

Brolin began the anecdote by noting, "Denzel and I, by the way, get along very well now."

But he admitted he and the Oscar winner "almost got into a fight."

While filming a scene for the Ridley Scott-directed movie, Washington and Brolin’s acting styles didn’t seem to mesh.

According to Brolin, Washington was adjusting a line at the last minute and was very much in character as his New York City gangster Frank Lucas, not making eye contact with his co-star.

"I was trying to remember the structure, and then we rehearsed. It wasn't that many lines, mostly mine. And I'm supposed to be super confident," he recalled. "It’s Denzel Washington, man. It's, like, not easy. You're just this actor who they're trying out, seeing if he's the real thing or not.

"And I forgot a line. I put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘What's the line?’ And he hit my hand off, and he said, ‘Don't ever f---ing put your hand on me.’ And I was like, ‘Holy s---, I'm gonna scrap with Denzel Washington. This is crazy.’ We're not actors anymore … at least in my mind.

"In his mind, he was just doing his job. He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn't know."

After the moment passed, Brolin remembered asking, "‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah. You?’ I said, ‘Yeah. Can I get my line?’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ It's like he'd said what he needed to say."

Brolin said he saw Washington a year later at an event, and the "Training Day" star greeted him happily, and the two have no lingering bad blood.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Washington for comment.

The 56-year-old star has been reflecting on his life and career recently with the release of his memoir, "From Under the Truck," detailing his life, including the sudden death of his mother and his battles with addiction.