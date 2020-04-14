Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt, husband Brian expecting first child together: ‘So excited and thankful’

Baby joy! Jordan Pruitt is pregnant.

The former Disney standout and "The Voice" contestant revealed exclusively to Fox News that she and her entrepreneur husband, Brian Fuente, are expecting their first child together "after months of trying."

Pruitt, 28, told us that despite being quarantined for the last three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t be happier about her bundle of joy considering what she’s endured the last few years.

"What I’m looking forward to most is being able to give my child the upmost love, raise them in an open and honest environment, and make our own family traditions with our little one!" she told Fox News.

The mom-to-be said she and Fuente, 36, who is a former tour mate, were leery about sharing the news until she was given the all-clear from her doctor. With a promising prognosis, the vocal coach said she can’t wait to shower her son or daughter with the love and warmth she received from her own parents growing up.

The singer-songwriter called the special moment "a light in all the darkness" and said the couple is "excited and thankful" for their blessing of life.

The baby news has certainly been a long time coming for Pruitt.

In June 2019, the Nashville native spoke to Fox News at length about her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by an ex-manager while working as a teenager in the music business.

That September, Pruitt filed a lawsuit accusing her former manager, Keith Thomas, of sexually abusing her when she was just 14. She also named her former record label, Hollywood Records, as well as its parent company, the Walt Disney Co., in her court filing, alleging that the parties failed to prevent the abuse she claimed to endure, Variety reported.

She tweeted at the time that she was no longer a “Jane Doe” and revealed that her new court filing disclosed the name of her alleged abuser, in which a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Pruitt permission to name the parties involved in the suit.

“3 weeks ago as ‘Jane Doe’ I filed a lawsuit against my molester and those who enabled him. No more Jane Doe. I am Jordan Pruitt. #justice #metoo #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” Pruitt wrote at the time.

Pruitt -- who is currently penning her first "AA: Abuse Anonymous" as well as her second book -- told Fox News on Tuesday of the pending suit: "I will, and will always continue to be the voice for those who aren’t able to speak. I want to be the voice for those who have never been given the chance for justice. And holding others accountable is key when it comes to paving the way for change to happen.”

“I won’t stop fighting for what is right until I, and so many others, get the justice that we deserve as women,” she added. “Doing what is right will never be wrong.”

Taking back control of her life has been a challenge for Pruitt and, with her pregnancy looming, she simply said she’s hoping her lawsuit “comes to a close this year,” and added that she’s “looking forward to putting that chapter of my life behind me forever.”

Pruitt and Fuente tied the knot in May 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., where Pruitt continues to work as a songwriter and vocal coach, as well as where the pair owns and operates the Aero Bar.