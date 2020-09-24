Expand / Collapse search
Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt, husband Brian welcome first child together: ‘Over the moon in love’

The couple welcomed a daughter, Olivia West Fuente.

By Julius Young | Fox News
Jordan Pruitt is a new mommy.

The 29-year-old former Disney star and her husband Brian Fuente, 37, told Fox News on Thursday that they’ve finally welcomed a baby girl.

“She came a few weeks early, but we are over the moon in love,” Pruitt said of her new bundle of joy whom they named Olivia West Fuente. “We’re so in love! Never in my life did I think I could feel this kind of love before.”

Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt welcomed daughter Olivia West Fuente on Sept. 24, 2020.

Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt welcomed daughter Olivia West Fuente on Sept. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of Jordan Pruitt)

Pruitt -- who spoke to Fox News at length in June 2019 about her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by an ex-manager while working as a teenager in the music business -- called her pregnancy experience “truly special” and quipped that even though Olivia was delivered via emergency C-section, “My hubby and I are already talking about a number two.”

“We are nuts!” added Pruitt.

FORMER DISNEY STAR JORDAN PRUITT FILES SEXUAL ABUSE SUIT AGAINST DISNEY AND LONGTIME NASHVILLE PRODUCER

The former “Voice” contestant said the C-section operation was “a little terrifying” but thanked her doctors, who she called “the best in town.”

The Nashville native shared an image to Instagram on Thursday of herself cuddling with her daughter.

STARS WHO WELCOMED BABIES IN 2020

“Olivia West Fuente. Welcome to the world,” she captioned the photo. “Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude. We are SO in love with you, baby girl. 💗”

Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt and her husband Brian Fuente have welcomed their first child together. 

Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt and her husband Brian Fuente have welcomed their first child together.  (Courtesy of Jordan Pruitt)

FORMER DISNEY STAR JORDAN PRUITT SAYS SHE HOPES TO SEE HER ALLEGED SEXUAL ABUSER ‘IN AN ORANGE JUMPSUIT’

Pruitt and Fuente tied the knot in May 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., where Pruitt continues to work as a songwriter and vocal coach, as well as where the pair owns and operates the Aero Bar.

