Former Disney star Jordan Pruitt, husband Brian welcome first child together: ‘Over the moon in love’

Jordan Pruitt is a new mommy.

The 29-year-old former Disney star and her husband Brian Fuente, 37, told Fox News on Thursday that they’ve finally welcomed a baby girl.

“She came a few weeks early, but we are over the moon in love,” Pruitt said of her new bundle of joy whom they named Olivia West Fuente. “We’re so in love! Never in my life did I think I could feel this kind of love before.”

Pruitt -- who spoke to Fox News at length in June 2019 about her allegations that she was sexually assaulted by an ex-manager while working as a teenager in the music business -- called her pregnancy experience “truly special” and quipped that even though Olivia was delivered via emergency C-section, “My hubby and I are already talking about a number two.”

“We are nuts!” added Pruitt.

The former “Voice” contestant said the C-section operation was “a little terrifying” but thanked her doctors, who she called “the best in town.”

The Nashville native shared an image to Instagram on Thursday of herself cuddling with her daughter.

“Olivia West Fuente. Welcome to the world,” she captioned the photo. “Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude. We are SO in love with you, baby girl. 💗”

Pruitt and Fuente tied the knot in May 2015 in an intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., where Pruitt continues to work as a songwriter and vocal coach, as well as where the pair owns and operates the Aero Bar.