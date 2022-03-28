Jon Voight defends Will Smith after slap heard round the world: 'He's a great man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jon Voight defended Will Smith after he slapped comic Chris Rock in a viral moment at the Oscars.

"I know Will very well and I love him, he's a great man," Voight said in an interview on the red carpet, according to a clip on Good Morning Britain. "If anyone insulted my wife, I would be pretty angry too."

Smith walked onto the stage at the 94th Oscars and slapped Rock on the face after he made a joke about a sequel to "G.I Jane" and his wife's, Jada Pinkett Smith, bald head. Pinkett Smith has openly discussed her hair loss and alopecia.

Pinkett Smith was seen rolling her eyes after the joke, while her husband was seen laughing before things took a turn.

"Take my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth," Smith reportedly shouted after the altercation.

Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in "King Richard" later that night, where he delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

"I wanna apologize to the Academy. I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me, it's about being able to shine light on all of the people."

"Love will make you do crazy things," Smith added.

The Academy issued a response shortly after the viral moment and said it does not condone violence.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the tweet read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department said as of Monday it is not investigating the altercation.

