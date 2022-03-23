Jon Stewart says Pete Davidson is ‘doing as best he can’ amid Kanye West drama: ‘I just love that kid’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Stewart got candid about his relationship with Pete Davidson and is showing his support for the star.

On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show", the 59-year-old comedian dived into his friendship with the "Saturday Night Live" star after Stern brought up the drama between Davidson, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West.

"I know Pete real well," Stewart said. "He’s just a kid trying to live his life. He’s one of my favorite people. … I think he’s doing as best he can in that situation, when you’re dealing with something that’s so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things, and I just love that kid."

Stewart and Davidson, 28, were recently seen together in New York attending a Knicks basketball game.

He also detailed how the duo became friends, crediting fellow comedians, Dave Chappelle and John Mulaney, for the introduction.

"We just became friends from that, and I always have a very paternal instinct [with] those guys because I’ve seen too many of my friends get in trouble and some of them die," Stewart added.

Davidson has been dominating headlines ever since his relationship with Kardashian, 41, went public earlier this month.

The beauty mogul shared two pictures with the comedian on Instagram. One where he leaned into her lap and looked up at her and another blurry selfie of the couple.

Kardashian's Instagram post with Davidson comes roughly a month after the comedian referred to her as his "girlfriend" during an interview with People magazine.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after the reality TV star appeared on "SNL" in October.

West uploaded a music video earlier this month for his new song "Eazy", which illustrates the rapper burying a Davidson-like character alive. The video sparked backlash for West, with many calling it "disturbing" and "terrifying" and stating that it's "not art" and "not ok."

Since then, Davidson and West have feuded back and forth online, with all posts currently deleted.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.