Johnny Ortiz, 'McFarland USA' actor, charged with attempted murder

The actor, along with his co-defendant, appeared before a judge on Monday

By Julius Young | Fox News
Johnny Ortiz, an actor who held roles in the Kevin Costner-led film “McFarland USA,” and the Netflix movie “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” has been charged with attempted murder, Fox News has confirmed.

In a criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (DA) and obtained by Fox News on Monday, the 24-year-old Ortiz is facing a charge of premeditated attempted murder and is being held on $1.1 million bail.

The DA’s office told Fox News that Ortiz and his co-defendant Armando Miguel Navarro both appeared before a judge on Monday and the case is set for a preliminary hearing on September 22.

Johnny Ortiz, an actor who held roles in the Kevin Costner-led film 'McFarland USA,' and the Netflix movie 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' has been charged with attempted murder. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The complaint alleges Ortiz and Navarro, 18, tried to kill Brian Duke “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members."

While the complaint alleges it was Navarro who pulled the trigger on the handgun used during the May 24 attempt on Duke’s life, the details of Ortiz’s alleged involvement remain slim.

Navarro is being held on $2 million bail.

Meanwhile, Ortiz’s family claims he is innocent of the charges and has set up a crowdfunding page in order to raise funds to bail him out of jail.

The 24-year-old Ortiz is currently being held on $1.1 million bail. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Johnny is everything to our family,” the GoFundMe post reads. “Johnny does everything to help the community and the Hispanic community especially."

"Johnny has contributed to many non-profit organizations and community organizations. He is in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on. We want our beloved family member back with us.”

Ortiz's family claims he is innocent of the charges. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In addition to his roles alongside Costner and working in the Netflix project, Ortiz also appeared in the 2018 film “Peppermint,” which starred Jennifer Garner.

TMZ was first to report the charges.

Attorneys for Navarro and Ortiz did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

