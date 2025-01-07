Johnny Depp warns fans against 'deceptive' online scammers targeting his supporters for money

Johnny Depp notified his millions of followers online that artifical intelligence attempted to use his likeness to scam his fans out of money.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor wished his fans a "Happy New Year" on social media before issuing a warning against "illicit schemes" running rampant on the Internet.

"Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters," Depp wrote in a post shared with his nearly 29 million followers on Instagram.

"As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team.



"Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. Scammers may look and sound just like the real me. But, neither I, nor my team, will ask you for money or your personal information."

Depp noted that he, along with his team, are "actively working to combat these illicit schemes." He reiterated his official social media accounts, and assured his fans that he does not "offer paid meetings, phone calls, club memberships, or fan cards."

Additionally, the "Sweeney Todd" star confirmed he does not personally interact with his fanbase online via social media.

"If you are ever asked for any money for a meeting, call, membership, or fan card, it is a scam," Depp wrote.

"Again, neither myself, my team, my agent, nor my family will ever contact you on my behalf asking for money or your personal information."

He shared a typed version of his note online, and initialed JD at the bottom.