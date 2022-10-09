Johnny Depp signs autographs before Jeff Beck concert in New York ahead of Amber Heard appeal

Johnny Depp flashed a smile for fans who waited outside his show in New York as he returned to the states to perform with Jeff Beck on the US leg of the tour after spending the summer playing gigs in Europe.

The 59-year-old actor appeared to be in high spirits ahead of the performance while signing autographs and chatting with legions of loyal followers at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester.

Depp wasted no time picking up his favorite hobby despite being in the throes of a multi-million dollar defamation suit with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in June, and joined Beck on the road even before the verdict was read in court.

Depp's signature style was on display as he stood outside in a black blazer with white embroidered detailing, and layers of necklaces and scarves in addition to a black vest.

The "Edward Scissorhands" actor wore a pair of blue mirrored sunglasses over his eyes to match a striped newsboy cap.

He recently released a catalog of songs with Beck entitled "18," with two of the ballads on the 13-track album reportedly written by Depp and allegedly aimed at his ex.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a six-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

On the track "Sad Motherf---kin’ Parade," Depp belts out, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch … If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

The album has been in the works for the last three years, and also includes covers of Motown musicians, in addition to songs from the Beach Boys, John Lennon, and Velvet Underground.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially sought a $50 million payout over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote that didn’t specifically name Depp, but discussed her experiences with domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. Heard counter sued for $100 million in damages.

Less than one month after the ruling, Heard filed a notice of appeal to overturn the verdict. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," Heard's spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Depp said there is no basis for an appeal.

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances," the spokesperson said. "We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

At his DC show, his attorney, Camille Vasquez, told Fox News Digital, "I think we are really confident in the case we put on, the verdict, and I like our chances on the appeal."