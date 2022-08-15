Johnny Depp to direct first movie in 25 years after Amber Heard courtroom victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Johnny Depp is slated to direct his first movie in nearly three decades on the heels of his courtroom victory against ex-wife Amber Heard, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Depp, 59, is set to direct and co-produce, alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, "Modi," a film based on the life of Italian-born painter and sculptor Amadeo Modigliani.

The movie was adapted from the play "Modigliani" by Dennis McIntyre and focuses on the artist's life in Paris in 1916, according to the press release.

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp said in a statement. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

The film will focus on a pivotal 48 hours in Modigliani's life when he became a critical and commercial success.

Modigliani, who was friendly with Pablo Picasso, had a reputation for heavy drinking and drug use. The artist, who died at 35, is best known for his stylized female nudes.

"This project has been very close to Al's heart," Navidi said in a statement. "This is a slice of Modi's life and not a bio. It's been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again – he's a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen."

Navidi and Pacino collaborated on "The Merchant of Venice" in 2004 and Wild Salomé in 2011. "Modi" is set to begin production spring of 2023 in Europe.

Depp's directorial debut was the 1997 film "The Brave" starring Marlon Brando, which was widely panned and never hit theaters.

"Modi" is Depp's latest professional pursuit since winning a $10.35 million judgment against Heard, 36, for defaming him by calling herself a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed.

Depp testified that he struggled to get studio work after Heard accused him of physical and sexual assault – allegations which he has vehemently denied.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said that he sued his wife not for money but to restore his reputation.

After the curtains closed on the sensational six-week defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, in June, Depp unveiled his debut art collection, which sold out in hours.

He also re-upped an endorsement deal with Dior for a reported seven figures to be the face of the French fashion house's cologne Savauge.