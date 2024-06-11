Johnny Depp beat Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks for 'beautiful' role in 'Edward Scissorhands'

As one of Hollywood's most highly sought actors, Johnny Depp is no stranger to competition.

In Tara Wood's upcoming, untitled documentary, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and famed director Tim Burton open up about what led to Depp landing his role as Edward Scissorhands in the 1990 fantasy film and reveal the other A-list stars who were considered for the part.

"[Tom Cruise] was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story," Depp said in the documentary, according to People.

"[Cruise] certainly wasn’t my ideal, but I talked to him", Burton said. "He was interesting, but I think it worked out for the best."

Other actors considered included Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman, John Cusack, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.

After reading the script, Depp said he called his agent and said, "He’s never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part. Please cancel the meeting; I’m not going.’

"Are you f---ing nuts?," Depp recalled his agent saying. "It was weird because there’s always that bastard in your skull that goes, ‘Come on, man, you’re a TV actor guy.’ Because, at that time. it was almost either or.

"[The script] passed through everything, anything, solid and went to the very core of whatever I am," Depp said. "The writing was beautiful. The character was beautiful. What I suppose [attracted] me emotionally was that Edward was me. It’s exactly what I should be doing."

At the time, Depp admitted to feeling "pigeonholed" as a teen idol due to his success on "21 Jump Street."

Depp said he agreed to star in John Waters’ 1990 comedy movie "Cry-Baby" because he had to "fight" against the persona he had created.

"[It] was the first solid step in the direction I wanted to go," Depp said.

"In all honesty, I was probably doing my best for probably the last two years to get fired," Depp said about "21 Jump Street." "I knew how important the choice to make ‘Cry-Baby’ with John Waters was, which gave me the opportunity to make fun of this arena I’d been placed in."

Burton and Depp's collaboration on Edward Scissorhands would mark the first of many. The duo have also worked together on the 1994 film "Ed Wood," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."