Joanna Gaines reveals she didn't like their iconic farmhouse when she first saw it: 'It was a no for me'

Joanna Gaines revealed that she was initially skeptical about her and husband Chip’s iconic farmhouse when they first laid eyes on it.

The mom of five, 42, penned a lengthy essay about how the couple first decided to move into the Waco, Texas home for the new issue of her Magnolia Journal. In it, she reveals that she had her heart set on a different property before her husband came to her with what they both considered a bit of a gamble.

“We’d recently finished renovating a house that was intended to be a flip but that I’d come to love, that truly — finally — felt like home for our family, when one day Chip announced a new prospect,” Joanna explains in the essay titled “Slow Yes,” which was shared by People.

“A client of ours would soon be selling her farmhouse just outside of town,” she continues. “Based on the details Chip had, it sounded like a long shot, and a few days later when we drove out there, I would have said it was a closed case.”

Gaines explained that the home came with 40 acres of land that they would need to maintain in addition to their various other jobs. However, the real issue was that, when they first looked at the farmhouse, it was a two-bedroom and they were a family of six.

“It was a no for me right from the start,” she wrote. “There was no way we were leaving our comfortable finished family home to potentially go broke fixing up a farmhouse and all the uncertainties it came with.”

She had pretty much made up her mind on the subject when the owner told them that they could hang out on the property with their kids as long as they like. Whether it was a generous offer or a savvy sales technique, it worked. Gaines started to have second thoughts.

“The kids would run wild while Chip and I sat beneath one of the oak trees that towered over the backyard. The more time we spent out there, I’d catch glimpses of how good it could be for us,” Gaines confessed. “Something felt right about our family being there despite all the very good reasons we didn’t belong.”

Fortunately, when it comes to maintaining a risky property on a budget, there are no better people to sell a house than Chip and Joanna. Over time, she says she began to feel better about the house, explaining that a “quiet confidence” came over her.

“Not all risks will make a big splash,” she concludes. “Some will be forged in patience, steady and unhurried.”

People reports that the family has lived in the house ever since, obviously adding improvements over time.