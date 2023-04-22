Expand / Collapse search
JK Rowling mocks Harry Potter TV show boycott, quips she's stocking up on champagne

JK Rowling has become target of boycotts due to opposition to transgender activism

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News

JK Rowling joked Friday about a boycott planned for the latest adaption of her famous Harry Potter book series.

Rowling, who has become a controversial figure due to her opposition to transgender ideology, made a tongue-in-cheek post expressing concern about a possible boycott of the latest adaption of the series.

TRANS ACTIVISTS FURIOUS OVER JK ROWLING'S NEW HBO 'HARRY POTTER' SERIES: 'ENDANGERS OUR LIVES'

JK Rowling at a premiere

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling during an HBO red carpet event. (Dia Dipasupil)

"Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show," Rowling said on social media.

"As forewarned is forearmed, I've taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne," she added.

JK ROWLING LIGHTS TWITTER ABLAZE AFTER TELLING PRO-TRANS MEN LECTURING WOMEN TO LOOK IN THE ‘BLOODY MIRROR’ The firs

Harry Potter at bookstore

The first Harry Potter book on display in a bookstore. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The long-rumored "Harry Potter" HBO Max series has taken major concrete steps in its development, with the streaming platform seeking to lock a deal with Rowling for creative rights to the universe.

Social media users lashed out at news of the adaption this month, frustrated that the author — who many have called "transphobic" for her statements on the reality of biological sex and her claims that trans activists are attacking the dignity of womanhood — is making more "Harry Potter" content.

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at a gala performance of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two, in London, Britain July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTSKD6B

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers at a gala performance of the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two," in London. (Reuters)

The pitch for the HBO Max series is a seven-season show based on the seven mainline "Harry Potter" books that were also turned into the iconic Warner Bros. movies in the 2000s. 

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

