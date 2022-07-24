'Jimmy Kimmel Live': RuPaul jokes about Biden contracting COVID-19: 'Feeling pretty good for a 300-year-old'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RuPaul joked about President Biden testing positive for the coronavirus last week, saying the White House said he is doing well "for a 300-year-old man."

The reality show host made the joke during his monologue while guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, adding that "Joe said his symptoms are mild and he’ll be back to falling off his bike in no time."

The president infamously took a spill while bike riding in Delaware in June but wasn’t injured.

RuPaul also shared a mock video with Biden at the beginning saying "I approve this message" in which he seemed to get a little confused while talking about his diagnosis.

"Hey, buckaroos, it’s your pal Joey Sack-a-nickels! As you’ve probably heard, I’ve got a case of the COVID," a voiceover that sounded like Biden appeared to say over video of Biden coughing.

"One of the neighborhood kids sneezed in my Ovaltine, but I’m doing A-OK! I’m vaxxed and boosted, guzzling jugs of Dr. McGoose’s Vigor Tonic," the voiceover continued, showing what looked like a 19th-century jug filled with a quack cure.

"My only symptoms are a few sniffles and I can’t feel my right leg! And that’s only cause I fell asleep on the commode. Believe me, kemosabe, this is nothing compared to the time my grandpappy caught Shepherd’s Foot. They had to take him behind the lumberyard and put him down.

"Point is I’ll be right back to fixing the econ – econ – Matthew McConaughey?" he said, confused, while various photos of the actor without a shirt appeared. "Oh boy, he’s something else, huh? Never wears a shirt, good way to catch a cold. Maybe that’s why he got COVID and I had to make this message for him. Anyway, feel better buddy! Now, what was I talking about?"

RuPaul, laughing, added that "Biden hasn’t been this sick since the time he got scurvy on Noah’s Ark."

Biden, who is the oldest president ever at 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. In a real video shot at the White House Thursday the president said his symptoms were "mild" and he’s "getting a lot of work done."

The president also tweeted out photos of him working while wearing a mask.

Biden’s doctor said Saturday that the president had developed body aches and a sore throat but "his symptoms continue to improve."

He is undergoing treatment with an anti-viral drug.

"His voice remains deep," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

Comedian Dana Carvey also guest-hosted "Kimmel" last week and dusted off his spot-on impression of the president in a mock debate between Biden and former President Trump.