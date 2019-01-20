Jimmy Buffett drops the mic after national anthem at NFC Championship

Lifelong New Orleans Saints fan Jimmy Buffett made a point during his performance of the national anthem ahead of the NFC Championship on Sunday — and the Internet is trying its hardest to figure out what that point was.

The "Margaritaville" singer's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" seemed to lack melody, but was more mundane than offensive.

However, it was the conclusion of the performance that baffled the world: He deliberately and pointedly dropped his microphone.

Twitter took note of the move, as well as the general lack of tone in the vocals:

"Jimmy Buffett dropped the mic after singing the national them," WWL-TV reporter Andrew Doak tweeted. "Saints by 20."

Another user wrote, "What an inspirational National Anthem from Jimmy Buffett… his message is clear: "Anyone… literally anyone… can sing the Star Spangled Banner as long as you know the words."

Others concurred:

USA Today sports columnist Dan Wolken wrote, "Was kinda hoping Jimmy Buffett would just break off mid-verse of the national anthem and give us a little 'fins to the left, fins to the right.'"

"I love Jimmy Buffett but that was just a little rough. But that mic drop though," another user tweeted.

One simply wrote, "Wow jimmy buffett really isnt as good at singing if its not about cheeseburgers and rum."

A rep for Buffett didn't immediately return a request for comment on the mic drop or the performance, but something tells us the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer is having a good time regardless.