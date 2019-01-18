Expand / Collapse search
Jillian Michaels continues her feud with Andy Cohen: 'Just not a nice guy'

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
Jillian Michaels had some unkind words for Andy Cohen amid their ongoing feud.

A war of words between Bravo host Andy Cohen and celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels that began over the merits of the keto diet has moved below the belt.

“Andy Cohen, I mean, is just not a nice guy,” Michaels told the podcast “Skimm’d From the Couch.”

Michaels had slammed the low-carb, high-fat diet, leading Cohen to call her a “jackhole” on his “Watch What Happens Live.”

Michaels continued of Cohen, “I had a really crappy experience with him on his show. And I’ve said, like, this is not a nice dude . . . I think I’m one of the only people that said, ‘Your behavior is unacceptable.’ He’s like constantly looking for . . . a way to pick at me.”

She added, “Really, you’ve got a guy that just likes to attack women . . . He doesn’t believe in keto. He’s just an a - - hole.”

The podcast will air next Wednesday.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.