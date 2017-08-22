Jerry Seinfeld returns to his roots in Netflix stand-up teaser

Jerry Seinfeld is heading to Netflix for the first of his exclusive comedy special deals with the popular streaming giant. On Tuesday, fans were given their first taste of his upcoming one-hour, and it seems like it’s getting back to basics.

Netflix has announced that “Jerry Before Seinfeld” will drop on September 19. However, unlike typical comedy specials from A-listers like Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Sarah Silverman and Tracy Morgan, this won’t be entirely new material.

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” will be more of a retrospective of the comedian’s career, including jokes from his early days, legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, childhood videos and, yes, new material. The special even takes place at New York’s The Comic Strip, the club that gave a young Seinfeld his start.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the acclaimed comedian inked a massive deal with Netflix in January that promised two stand-up specials as well as 24 new episodes of his Emmy-nominated talk show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Additionally, the early episodes of the show will move from their previous home on Crackle to Netflix.

The comedian recently revealed on Instagram that he recorded an episode of the talk show with comedy legend Jerry Lewis that gained new significance this week following the 91-year-old’s death.

As part of the promotion for “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” Netflix released a handful of clips from the special on its Netflix Comedy Instagram.