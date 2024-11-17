Expand / Collapse search
‘Jerry Maguire’ star’s nursing career gave her ‘perspective’ before tackling Hollywood

Bonnie Hunt’s latest film, ‘Red One,’ stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Before Bonnie Hunt appeared in films like "Jerry Maguire" and "The Green Mile," she had a much different career.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Hunt said, "This business can make you so self-obsessed, so insecure and reveal that you are pompous or a narcissist."

But her work as an oncology nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in her native Chicago has kept her grounded after five decades in Hollywood.

Close up of Bonnie Hunt smiling

"Jerry Maguire" star Bonnie Hunt worked as an oncology nurse before her career in Hollywood, which she said gave her "perspective." (Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

"The one gift patients always give me is perspective," she told the outlet. "They let me in when they’re facing their own mortality."

During her time as a nurse, Hunt founded an improv comedy troupe, An Impulsive Thing, and then auditioned for and landed a role in her first film, 1988’s "Rain Man," starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.

She went on to star in films like "Beethoven," "Jumanji," and "Cheaper by the Dozen," as well as lending her voice to the "Cars" series and directing and co-writing the David Duchovony film "Return to Me."

"The one gift patients always give me is perspective. They let me in when they’re facing their own mortality."

— Bonnie Hunt
Renée Zellweger and Bonnie Hunt sit on a porch in a scene from "Jerry Maguire"

Hunt, with Renée Zellweger in "Jerry Maguire." (TriStar/Getty Images)

Hunt told the Post she purposefully sticks with more family-friendly fare as a result of her nursing experience.

"On purpose, I was very selective," the 63-year-old said. "I wanted to do things that were more timeless and could be seen by entire families. I really did, that’s why I went into show business."

Bonnie Hunt smiling on the red carpet

Hunt said she's been "selective" in the projects she chooses to focus on family-friendly stories, adding, "That's why I went into show business." (Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic)

She continued, "You can watch some story together as a family and escape your worries, your heartache, it’s medicinal in a way and that’s what drove me."

Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Kiernan Shipka, J. K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt attend the "Red One" photocall at Potters Field Park on November 06, 2024 in London, England.

Hunt with the "Red One" cast, from left to right, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Kiernan Shipka, and J. K. Simmons. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures )

Hunt currently stars in the Christmas action comedy "Red One," with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, a mismatched duo tasked with saving Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons).

