‘Jerry Maguire’ star’s nursing career gave her ‘perspective’ before tackling Hollywood

Before Bonnie Hunt appeared in films like "Jerry Maguire" and "The Green Mile," she had a much different career.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Hunt said, "This business can make you so self-obsessed, so insecure and reveal that you are pompous or a narcissist."

But her work as an oncology nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in her native Chicago has kept her grounded after five decades in Hollywood.

"The one gift patients always give me is perspective," she told the outlet. "They let me in when they’re facing their own mortality."

During her time as a nurse, Hunt founded an improv comedy troupe, An Impulsive Thing, and then auditioned for and landed a role in her first film, 1988’s "Rain Man," starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.

She went on to star in films like "Beethoven," "Jumanji," and "Cheaper by the Dozen," as well as lending her voice to the "Cars" series and directing and co-writing the David Duchovony film "Return to Me."

Hunt told the Post she purposefully sticks with more family-friendly fare as a result of her nursing experience.

"On purpose, I was very selective," the 63-year-old said. "I wanted to do things that were more timeless and could be seen by entire families. I really did, that’s why I went into show business."

She continued, "You can watch some story together as a family and escape your worries, your heartache, it’s medicinal in a way and that’s what drove me."

Hunt currently stars in the Christmas action comedy "Red One," with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, a mismatched duo tasked with saving Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons).