Jermaine Jackson accused of 1988 sexual assault

Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson's brother, was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Thursday by Rita Butler Barrett in Los Angeles.

"Plaintiff is a survivor of sexual abuse, sexual battery, sexual assault, harassment and rape at the hands of Jermaine Jackson ('Defendant Jackson') in or around the Spring of 1988," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Barrett claimed to report the assault to Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, a family friend. In the lawsuit, Barrett alleged "Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the cover-up" to protect Jackson's reputation.

Barrett knew Jackson through "personal/familial connections including, but not limited to through Berry Gordy of Motown." She claimed that her husband, Ben Barrett, knew Gordy both personally and professionally, while Jackson was in a working relationship with Gordy.

Representatives for Jackson, Gordy and Barrett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In Spring 1988, "Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff," the documents stated. Rita claimed that during the assault, she "prayed to God for help."

Barrett "feared for her life" during the assault, and "when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence."

She claimed in the suit, "One day later, Plaintiff reported the assault to Mr. Gordy."

"Because of his relationships with both Defendant Jackson and Plaintiff’s family, Mr. Gordy was uniquely situated to both report Defendant Jackson’s acts and to aid Plaintiff during her time of trauma," the suit stated. "Instead, Mr. Gordy withheld and concealed the acts, further perpetuating the cover-up and allowing Mr. Gordy, Defendant Jackson, and others in the business relationship to continue to reap profits derived from Mr. Jackson’s work and reputation for years to come."

"Upon information and belief, soon after the assault of Plaintiff, Motown was sold for great profit."

Barrett claimed "as a result of the assault, cover-up and ratification Defendant Jackson and his reputation remained intact, while Plaintiff was forced to suffer in silence and shame for decades."

Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and his Work Records, Inc. were also named in the lawsuit.

Similar to the New York Adult Survivor's Act, the lawsuit was filed as part of California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows survivors of sexual assault to file lawsuits against entities after the statute of limitations has expired. CA-AB2777 expires on Dec. 31, 2023.