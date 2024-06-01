Jeremy Renner had 'no endurance' returning to 'Mayor of Kingstown' after accident, still did his own stunts

Jeremy Renner had "no endurance" when he returned to filming "Mayor of Kingstown" in January, a year after he nearly died after being crushed by a snowplow, and was "surprised" he was able to do his own stunts.

The "Avengers" actor told Los Angeles-based radio host Ellen K on Friday that "everything" still hurts, specifying "every joint … It's just more discomfort, I think."

He explained that he had to cut back on his hours when he first returned to the Paramount+ drama, which would typically be a 14-hour day.

"Fourteen-hour days, I don't think are good for anybody," he said of having to start out doing the shorter hours a child actor would have on set. "And the crew, I think everybody was on board with it because I was falling asleep in the middle of the day, in the scenes, at the end of the day I'd get really tired. I just had no endurance."

He said later that he "turned a corner, got stronger and got a good season done."

The actor was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat near his home in Nevada on January 1, 2023, while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow following a massive storm.

The 53-year-old has undergone extensive physical therapy over the last year after being hospitalized for weeks and undergoing several surgeries.

Renner told People magazine this week he was "not in really great shape" when he came back for the third season.

"In the beginning, I think because I hadn't seen anybody — and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already — I hadn't really got to talk to anybody," Renner told the magazine of the show’s crew. "They didn't know what version of Jeremy would come back. I was not in really great shape, to be honest with you. I really wasn't."

Renner suffered 30 broken bones, blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries due to the accident.

He added to People that the accident has meant a life adjustment. "There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. I'm okay with that. I accept it," he said.

Renner told Ellen K that even though he was at first really struggling on set he didn’t want to force the production to shut down because "a lot of people need the jobs," thinking of the crew.

He added, "It’s the only game in town in Pittsburgh."

"I didn’t think I was going to be able to do the fight stuff," he admitted. While filming the first episode of the third season, Renner "said to the stunt guy, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to do it. And then the day came and [I] put on these tennis shoes and was just like ‘Let's go do this thing,’ and it worked out great."

He added, "Didn’t need a stunt guy and I was super, super happy that we were able to do it and I was able to perform it."

In a trailer for the new season, Renner said he was "surprised" he was able to do fight choreography.

"The stunt work, it was pretty violent, and surprising that I was even able to attempt it for me personally. I wasn’t sure I was going to be capable of it."

He said they were surprised after shooting the first episode that he suffered "no injuries. I might have hurt Hugh’s feelings," he joked of Hugh Dillon who plays Ian on the show.

"From where Jeremy was to where we are now and watching what he does, it’s a joy to be part of it," Dillon, who is also an executive producer, said in the trailer. "Jeremy Renner do his own stunts, you should watch it for that alone."

The new season of "Mayor of Kingstown" will be out on June 2.