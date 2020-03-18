Christian singer Jeremy Camp's faith was tested when his wife died: 'The most painful part of my life'

Jeremy Camp thought his life was perfect until his young wife's tragic death made him re-evaluate his relationship with God.

The then 23-year-old's singing career was on the rise, and just four months after his wedding to Melissa Henning, she passed away from ovarian cancer in 2001 at age 21.

“It’s the most painful part of my life,” Camp, now 42, told People magazine. “I believed that she was going to be healed and we would have this long story together.”

Their love story is being depicted in the new movie, "I Still Believe," featuring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson based on Camp's 2013 memoir. The real-life couple met in 1999 at Bible study and were inseparable ever after.

But Henning's death challenged Camp's Christian faith. After much prayer and reflection, his relationship with God actually grew stronger. “There is hope at the end of hardship,” he said.

“Instead of turning my back and being an angry, bitter person at God, it made me stronger," Camp continued.

Henning wanted Camp to continue with his musical aspirations. “She said, ‘If one life is changed by what I go through, it’s all worth it,'” he remembered.

Camp did just that. He has sold nearly 5 million albums and has three children with his current wife, Adrienne, 38, also a singer.

“My heart is ready to explode. I’m so grateful,” Camp gushed about his life now. “I’ve got a reminder of what I went through and how there’s so much hope and redemption at the end of it."

As for what Camp believes Henning would think about the movie? “I know she’s in heaven and this is making her so happy," he said.

"I Still Believe" is in theaters now.