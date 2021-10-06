'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio gets recognition from Ken Jennings after breaking yet another record

Matt Amodio continued his "Jeopardy!" winning streak on Monday, breaking yet another record in the show’s history.

The Ph.D student from New Haven, Conn. closed out last week’s gameplay with a huge milestone when he unseated James Holzhauer as the contestant with the second-most consecutive wins in the show’s history. With 33 wins at the time — 35 now — Amodio is officially second only to Ken Jennings, who still has a commanding lead at 74 wins.

However, a move Amodio made on Tuesday’s episode during Final Jeopardy actually made the king of the game take notice on Twitter.

Amodio closed out the show Tuesday with an incredibly risky Final Jeopardy wager that ultimately earned him the highest single-day total winnings in "Jeopardy!" history. Yahoo reports that, after scoring $41,800 more than the next highest contestant, bid a massive $37,000 on the last clue in a move that could have not only cost him the game but his winning streak as well.

Fortunately, he got the answer correct and ended up earning a total of $83,000 in one game.

As they always do, "Jeopardy!" fans quickly took to Twitter to marvel at the risky move and congratulate the record-breaking contestant. However, perhaps the biggest honor came in the simple one-word tweet of recognition from "Jeopardy!" master, Jennings.

"Woah," he wrote in the comments of a post about the big win.

"Now if only I could get that Ken Jennings smell out of the #Jeopardy winner’s podium," Amodio joked in response.

Amodio was previously asked about being second to the legendary "Jeopardy!" contestant, noting that he has a ton of respect for him.

"Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!’ I think of him," Amodio said (via a press release). "To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience."

If his winning streak continues, Amodio may actually be a contestant on the show while Jennings is the host. It was confirmed in September that Jennings would split hosting duties with Mayim Bialik this season as the show seeks a new permanent host following the controversy that surrounded Mike Richards before he ultimately exited the show.