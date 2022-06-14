‘Jeopardy!’ contestant goes viral after mistaking Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Jeopardy!" fans were in disbelief after a contestant made a monumental error.

During Monday’s episode, contestant Mazin Omer chose a clue in the "Knight After Knight" category, and a photo of iconic actor Michael Caine, 89, was presented on the screen.

"To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he’s Sir Maurice Micklewhite," the game show's host Mayim Bialik, read out loud.

"Who is Mick Jagger?" Omer answered, mistaking Caine for the Rolling Stone star, 78.

Twitter erupted after fans caught wind of his mistake.

"I’m sure he knows a million things that I don’t, but man I wasn’t ready for that," one Twitter user wrote.

"Now I’ve got ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ in my head except in Michael Caine’s voice," another person joked.

"The Michael Cain/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer," a user wrote.

Although many users were poking fun at Omer, "Jeopardy!" contestant, Troy Steinmetz, showed sympathy. He made his own mistake on an episode in 2017.

"It’s hard up there," he wrote. "I buzzed in and said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when a photo of Bill Russell was staring right at me."

Omer is not the only contestant to go viral this year after making a mistake on the longtime game show.

In March, Karen Johnson answered "Diana Ross" when she was asked to name a 95-year-old singer. At the time, the iconic musician was only 77.

"Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!" Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!"