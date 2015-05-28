Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 2, 2016

'Jeopardy' champ cracks up Alex Trebek with final answer

When you don't know the answer, at least have some fun.

That must have been what two-time 'Jeopardy' champion Choyon Manjrekar was thinking when he offered a hilarious guess to Monday night's Final Jeopardy question:

"A Christian hymn and a Jewish holiday hymn are both titled this, also the name of a 2009 Tony-nominated musical"

It helped that Manjrekar had $14,000 and each of his competitors had $1 when he made his guess, but it was funny nonetheless.

Watch below...