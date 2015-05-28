'Jeopardy' champ cracks up Alex Trebek with final answer

When you don't know the answer, at least have some fun.

That must have been what two-time 'Jeopardy' champion Choyon Manjrekar was thinking when he offered a hilarious guess to Monday night's Final Jeopardy question:

"A Christian hymn and a Jewish holiday hymn are both titled this, also the name of a 2009 Tony-nominated musical"

It helped that Manjrekar had $14,000 and each of his competitors had $1 when he made his guess, but it was funny nonetheless.

Watch below...