Jenny McCarthy reveals Donnie Wahlberg's 'greatest' Christmas present

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about the “greatest” Christmas present Donnie Wahlberg ever gave her.

In a new interview, McCarthy discussed celebrating Christmas with husband Wahlberg as well as the pressures of initially being a single mother to a child with special needs.

“Before I met Donnie, it was really difficult … Being a single mom is so difficult and then a single mom with [a kid] with special needs adds another whole difficulty to the basket,” McCarthy told Page Six in an interview last week.

“One Christmas, early on, Donnie handed me one of the greatest gifts ever, which was, I don’t even know how to explain it, but basically that he was taking care of Evan’s college tuition,” she revealed.

McCarthy got emotional upon Wahlberg’s surprise.

“I lost it because, you know, I was so worried if I would have enough money by the time he’d be able to go [to college] and you know, [Wahlberg] kind of covered the bills and therapy and we only had just met,” she stated.

“It wasn’t even something like, ‘Oh, it’s five years, here’s something,’ it’s like, ‘I see that you’re hurting in this area of your life. I love Evan, and I want to do this for you both.'”

McCarthy said that she is “still so grateful” for Wahlberg’s kind gesture.

Wahlberg then chimed in and spoke on the couple’s family life.

“Probably the best gift I think we can think of, and this might sound sappy, is that we each have given an additional parent to our kids,” Wahlberg said.

“You know, our sons have grown up together in our homes with us and Jenny’s really a wonderful stepmom to my son and I’m stepdad to her son, and giving them a unified family Christmas after years of being single parents, I think that’s really the best gift we can give each other.”