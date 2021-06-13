Jennifer Lawrence bashes 'radical wing' of Republicans pushing voter restrictions in new PSA

In the wake of Republican’s efforts to pass stricter voting regulations, Jennifer Lawrence lent her star power to a PSA advocating promoting the For the People Act that’s currently in the Senate.

The actress appeared in a video for RepresentUs in which she speaks out against the GOP’s efforts to tighten voting rules in the wake of the 2020 General Election, which saw the party lose both the presidency as well as the majority in the Senate.

Texas, for example, sought to introduce a controversial bill that would have imposed a raft of election changes that eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and impose new requirements in order to cast a ballot by mail in the state. The laws are similar to laws passed in Georgia earlier this year that earned the GOP in that state the scorn of many Democrats and celebrities.

In the video, the "Hunger Games" star speaks out directly against these efforts by a "radical wing of the Republican Party."

"Whatever your personal politics are, whatever side of the aisle you find yourself on, you need to know that your vote matters and the outcome of our elections are not maneuvered and manipulated," she begins. "In Texas, Georgia and Florida and 44 other states, there’s a radical wing of the Republican Party that is actively dismantling America’s right to vote because they don’t have the numbers to win otherwise."

She continues: "Without Gerrymandering or shutting down hundreds of voting facilities within reach of minorities, and specifically targeting and carving out people of color, they can’t win. But this is cheating and it is not democracy."

The 30-year-old actress went on to directly speak in favor of the For the People Act, also known as S1.

"There’s a law in the Senate right now called the For the People Act and it can reverse these anti-voting laws and it can stop billionaires from being able to buy our elections," she says. " It even says that all voting machines need to be made here in the U.S. But it’s going to take a lot of pressure from us to get it to pass."

The bill is the largest overhaul of U.S. election law in at least a generation and covers many aspects of the voting process, including requiring states to automatically register eligible voters and offer same-day voter registration.

The measure also requires states to offer 15 days of early voting and allows no-excuse absentee balloting, which 14 states would have to implement. The states that already allow it would have to conform to S.1’s standards.

"Let the politicians bicker and throw tantrums, let’s just make sure they remember who they work for," Lawrence concluded in her video.

Unfortunately for Lawrence's efforts, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said last week that he'll vote against his Democratic colleagues' far-reaching election bill because it's too partisan.