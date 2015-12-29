Jennifer Lawrence hates New Year's because she always ends up 'drunk' and 'disappointed'

Jennifer Lawrence is not a fan of New Year's Eve.

"I really hate it," the Joy actress revealed in a sit-down on Graham Norton's pre-taped BBC New Year's Eve special. "I've never had a good one -- everyone's chasing a good time and it's always a disappointment. ... I always end up drunk and disappointed."

"'Drunk and Disappointed' should be the title of my memoir," she jokingly added.

Lawrence appeared alongside "The Danish Girl" actor Eddie Redmayne on the show, where the duo found out that they have one, ahem, surprising thing in common.

"I am a puker," Lawrence said. "I threw up at Madonna's party – on the porch!" The confession prompted Redmayne to divulge a secret of his own: "This is something I have never admitted to the world, but I puked at Madonna's party, too!"

This isn't the first time Lawrence has discussed her pesky habit of vomiting.

"I'm a puker," Lawrence joked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I don't stop working because I am a show pony. I don't have a choice. So I just keep going until my body is like, 'If we don't make her barf or pass out, she won't stop.'"