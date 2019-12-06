Jennifer Aniston says being 50 is better than the alternative

Jennifer Aniston isn’t letting her age define her.

Named one of People magazine’s People of the Year, the actress spoke to the magazine and opened up about turning 50.

“Well, I love a big ol’ celebration and I thought what’s the alternative?” she said, embracing the big milestone. “Look, the alternative to not being 50 is because you’re not here anymore!”

She continued, stating, “And thank God. I think of all the people that we’ve lost before the age of 50 or at the age of 50.”

“And also I think we’re living longer now," she added.

Aniston further noted that she doesn’t feel her age catching up to her and is looking forward to continued success in the future.

“I don’t know what that’s supposed to feel like or look like,” she said. “I know what society has painted it as and what narrative we put around it but none of that applies to myself in terms of how I feel about it.”

“I’m ready to get back to work on ‘The Morning Show.’ I’m ready to see what 2020 brings me,” she added.

Aniston stars in “The Morning Show” alongside Reese Witherspoon and former “Office” star Steve Carell. The web series airs on Apple TV+.