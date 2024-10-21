Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jelly Roll rips X for being 'the most toxic negative app' where people are 'safe' to say 'mean s---'

X was acquired by Elon Musk

Caroline Thayer
Published
Jelly Roll talks using his platform to inspire positive change

Jelly Roll opened up about starring in a Super Bowl commercial and using his platform to help others while speaking with Fox News Digital at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Country music star Jelly Roll is outraged.

Fed up with negativity emanating online, the 39-year-old singer made his frustrations known in an explosive post to X, attacking the social media platform itself.

"This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane," he wrote.

JELLY ROLL'S WIFE BERATES HATERS WHO BULLIED COUNTRY STAR 'OFF THE INTERNET' WITH WEIGHT SHAMING COMMENTS

Jelly Roll in a black leather jacket grimaces on stage, like hes about to cry

Jelly Roll expressed his disgust with how much negativity is on X. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s--- to each other with no consequences," he continued. "I’m out lol," seemingly implying he was done with the platform. A representative for the "I Am Not Okay" singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In July 2023, the application formerly known as Twitter became X after Elon Musk acquired the company and changed its name.

A screenshot of Jelly Roll's X post

Jelly Roll seemingly implied he was done with X. (Jelly Roll X)

Earlier this year, Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, disconnected from social media after being bullied about his weight.

In April, the singer's wife, Bunnie Xo (Alyssa DeFord), slammed users for their inconsiderate remarks. "My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight," she revealed on her podcast, "Dumb Blonde." 

Jelly Roll in a black shirt and backward hat looks out into the distance during a performance

Jelly Roll removed himself from the Internet before, after being bullied about his weight. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

"This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane."

— Jelly Roll

"That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby," she said. "My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here," she said, speaking to listeners. "It hurts him." 

Later, she rejected the notion that vicious comments come with being famous. "The internet can say whatever the f--- they want about you. And they say, ‘Well you’re a celebrity, you're supposed to be able to handle it.' No the f--- we're not."

Jelly Roll in a burnt orange jacket and long cross chain smiles on the carpet with Bunnie XO in a blue dress

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, stood up for her husband earlier this year. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally, because there are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet and they don't deserve to f---ing be bullied," she said, seemingly addressing hate that she also receives. 

"I'm sorry, I'm gonna stand up for all the f---ing underdogs…You're never going to bully me, you're never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end," she declared.

Jelly Roll in a black suit makes a heart with his hands at the Emmy Awards

Jelly Roll is all about positivity and love. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Since turning his life around after being imprisoned for aggravated robbery and intent to distribute, Jelly Roll has made it his mission to give back and preach positivity.

In February, the singer spoke to Fox News Digital about how he was using his platform for good.

WATCH: JELLY ROLL TALKS USING HIS PLATFORM TO INSPIRE POSITIVE CHANGE

"If God was so gracious to give us all a platform, I think we should use it to the best of our ability," he said. "That's all I'm trying to do."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

