Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jelly Roll halts concert to help cancer survivor with 'full-blown IV'

The 'Save Me' singer is currently on his 'Beautifully Broken Tour'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Jelly Roll talks using his platform to inspire positive change Video

Jelly Roll talks using his platform to inspire positive change

Jelly Roll opened up about starring in a Super Bowl commercial and using his platform to help others while speaking with Fox News Digital at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Former convict turned beloved musician Jelly Roll took the time to help a fan in need at one of his concerts.

The country artist, who was headlining the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival in Michigan late last month, was preparing to play his next song in front of a packed crowd when he noticed a young woman near the stage.

"First of all, there's a young lady right here in the front of the crowd," he said in a video shared by a fan on TikTok. The singer quickly turned his attention to finding his cameraman, wanting the tender moment to be captured.

JELLY ROLL EMBRACES ROLE IN COUNTRY MUISC REVOLUTION AFTER OVERCOMING ADDICTION AND PRISON TIME

Jelly Roll in a grey and black shirt and backwards hat points microphone outward toward the crowd

Jelly Roll headlined the Tailgate N Tallboys country music festival in late July. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"I've seen a lot of crazy s--- at my shows. But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV," the "Save Me" singer told a cheering crowd. "You're a cancer survivor," he said, seemingly learning that information from the fan herself. 

Jelly Roll in a black shirt and black backwards hat looks up and smiles at crowd

Jelly Roll enlisted his team to find the young woman a seat to rest. (WWE/Getty Images)

"I've seen a lot of crazy s--- at my shows. But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV."

— Jelly Roll at the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Let's get her a chair somewhere" Jelly Roll said. "Someone on my team, let's get her somewhere comfortable to watch the rest of the show."

"We'll get you off your feet, baby. Okay? You hear me?" he said.

Jelly Roll in a burnt orange leather jacket makes a heart with hands at the ACMS

With all his success, Jelly Roll finds it important to give back. (Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has come a long way since his days in rehab and prison, both of which were drug-related. Much of his happiness now, despite the obvious success, stems from giving back. The singer travels to centers across the country to play music, deliver food, and "do a little encouraging."

"I always said that if I ever got in this situation, I would do everything I could to give back," he told People magazine in December 2023. "The fact that just me showing up places can make people happy is such a gift, and I feel like if God gave me that gift, I should show up."

WATCH: JELLY ROLL TALKS USING HIS PLATFORM TO INSPIRE POSITIVE CHANGE

Jelly Roll talks using his platform to inspire positive change Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grammy-nominated singer is currently on the "Beautifully Broken Tour" with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. Their next stop is Salt Lake City in late August, although Jelly Roll has a slew of solo shows across the country.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending