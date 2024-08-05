Jelly Roll halts concert to help cancer survivor with 'full-blown IV'

Former convict turned beloved musician Jelly Roll took the time to help a fan in need at one of his concerts.

The country artist, who was headlining the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival in Michigan late last month, was preparing to play his next song in front of a packed crowd when he noticed a young woman near the stage.

"First of all, there's a young lady right here in the front of the crowd," he said in a video shared by a fan on TikTok. The singer quickly turned his attention to finding his cameraman, wanting the tender moment to be captured.

"I've seen a lot of crazy s--- at my shows. But this young lady is out here with a full-blown IV," the "Save Me" singer told a cheering crowd. "You're a cancer survivor," he said, seemingly learning that information from the fan herself.

"Let's get her a chair somewhere" Jelly Roll said. "Someone on my team, let's get her somewhere comfortable to watch the rest of the show."

"We'll get you off your feet, baby. Okay? You hear me?" he said.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has come a long way since his days in rehab and prison, both of which were drug-related. Much of his happiness now, despite the obvious success, stems from giving back. The singer travels to centers across the country to play music, deliver food, and "do a little encouraging."

"I always said that if I ever got in this situation, I would do everything I could to give back," he told People magazine in December 2023. "The fact that just me showing up places can make people happy is such a gift, and I feel like if God gave me that gift, I should show up."

The Grammy-nominated singer is currently on the "Beautifully Broken Tour" with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay. Their next stop is Salt Lake City in late August, although Jelly Roll has a slew of solo shows across the country.