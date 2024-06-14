Jelly Roll celebrates wild week with Sylvester Stallone on 'Tulsa King' set

Jelly Roll received big news right before his visit with Sylvester Stallone on the "Tulsa King" set.

On Thursday, Stallone shared a video on Instagram of himself, Jelly Roll and members of the television show's crew mingling when the country star revealed his song, "Halfway to Hell," went No. 1 one on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart right before he entered the building.

"I got my fourth No. 1 today, Sly," Jelly Roll said. "I got my fourth No. 1 on the radio this morning."

"Fourth No. 1, unbelievable," Stallone replied while holding up four fingers.

TRY FOX NEWS' FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

"I woke up on a bus in your parking lot with my fourth No. 1," Jelly Roll said, adding, "What a f---ing week."

Stallone captioned the interaction, "Looks like the fantastic singer @jellyroll615 just rolled onto the Tulsa King set!"

COUNTRY STAR JELLY ROLL UNAFRAID TO TACKLE 'UNCOMFORTABLE STUFF' IN MARRIAGE TO BUNNIE XO

In the comment section, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, wrote, "Who would’ve ever thought I would’ve celebrated my 4th number one on the set of my favorite show! Love you Sly."

The country music star posted Stallone's video to his Instagram story, writing, "I can’t believe this happened."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the video, Jelly Roll said it's been a crazy week for him. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 CMA Fest over the weekend, Jelly Roll told the outlet that his performance with Eminem of "Sing for the Moment" at Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central was a career high for the musician.

"When I think about coolest moments of my career, right now at the top, there has to be this thing that I got to go sing with Eminem in Detroit," Jelly Roll told the outlet. "Just what an incredible night, and I got to go do it in Detroit. It was unreal."

Jelly Roll explained that when Eminem's team reached out, he "couldn’t believe it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I thought it was a joke until I met Eminem himself. I thought I was being joked," Jelly Roll said. "I even know Eminem’s manager. He’s a friend of mine. He’s really good to me. I was like, ‘Paul, don’t play.’ He was like, ‘I swear.’ And as soon as I met Eminem, it was like the coolest moment ever, man."

During the event, which aired Sunday night, Jelly Roll tried to stay calm but was "giddy like a child" throughout the performance.

"You could see it all over my performance, just the kid in me. I thought the camera was off of me. So, as soon as I get through singing, I'm like, ‘Whoa.’ I just let this steamroller out. It's really cool," he told the outlet.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, took to TikTok after the event to share a behind-the-scenes look of the duo meeting.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR TIKTOK

"When the goat meets THE GOAT," she captioned the video.