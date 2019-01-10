Watch Jeff Bezos' reported girlfriend Lauren Sanchez fly airplane while hosting 'Good Day LA'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ reported girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is seemingly a jack-of-all-trades.

The former TV anchor and “Extra” entertainment reporter is a licensed helicopter pilot and long-time lover of aviation as proven in a live field report she did for “Good Day LA” at the Santa Monica Airport in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the spot, Sanchez, 49, told viewers that people “looked at me crazy” when she said she wanted to learn how to fly. Sanchez then took the controls of the small plane, after announcing to viewers and her co-hosts in the studio that she had trained for over 100 hours.

“I said, all right – where’s my instructor? And they introduced me to Ryan – and I said, okay, I can do that – flying, of course,” Sanchez said in the video clip. It's unclear exactly when it took place.

In 2017, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she believed aerial filming was her calling.

"I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling," she said. "I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it."

She added, "I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you're in an energy space that no one else is in. It's calming. When I'm up there, I'm completely satisfied. I'm like, ‘'this is where I need to be.' "

Sanchez currently flies for the Black Ops Aviation, which she promotes on her now-private Instagram account.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.